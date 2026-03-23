BSEB 12th result 2026: How to get inter result via SMS

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 result 2026. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exams can check and download their BSEB inter scorecard on the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their BSEB 12th result 2026 via SMS. This method is especially useful for students who may not have stable internet access or are facing issues due to heavy traffic on result websites.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted between February 2 and 13. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

How to check BSEB 12th result 2026 via SMS

Students can follow these steps to get their Bihar Board Class 12 result through SMS:

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Type a message in the format - BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER

Send the message to the designated number provided by BSEB - 56263

You will receive your BSEB 12th result 2026 as an SMS on your phone

Students are advised to ensure that the roll number is entered correctly to avoid errors while receiving the result. Standard SMS charges may apply depending on the mobile network.

Details available via SMS result

The BSEB inter result received through SMS will include key details such as subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. However, students must download the official scorecard PDF from the website later for detailed information and future use.

Important note for students

While SMS is a quick way to check results, it is recommended to download the official BSEB 12th scorecard once the websites are accessible. The official marksheet will be required for admissions and verification purposes.

For more updates on Bihar Board Class 12 result 2026, students should visit the official websites -nterbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.