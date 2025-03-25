Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: BSEB to declare result today, how to check online and key details BSEB 12th Result 2025: The result announcement will be made by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar. Along with the results, the state merit list and details of the supplementary examination schedule will also be released.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: The wait is finally over for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 students! The board has officially announced the result date, and the much-anticipated Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) results will be released on Tuesday, March 25. As per the notice issued by the BSEB, the result will be declared at around 1:15 pm.

The result announcement will be made by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar. On this occasion, Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor will also be present alongside the Education Minister. Along with the results, the state merit list and details of the supplementary examination schedule will also be released.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Where to check?

With around 13 lakh students eagerly awaiting their scores, the Bihar Board has provided official websites where results can be checked. As per the official notice, candidates will be able to check and download the BSEB inter scorecard from www.interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results by using their roll number and date of birth.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: How to download

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board result (as mentioned above). On the homepage, click on Bihar Board 12th Result or BSEB Inter Result Link. Fill in the details with your Roll Code, Roll Number, and potentially your Name. BSEB 12th Result 2024 will open up on screen. Go through the same and download it. Take its printout for future reference.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Check rechecking process

For students who are not satisfied with their scores, the Bihar Board offers an opportunity to apply for rechecking. By paying a subject-wise rechecking fee, students can request a review of their answer sheets. The details regarding the rechecking dates, process, and fees will be announced after the results are declared.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Division criteria and passing marks

The BSEB Class 12 scorecard will include the total marks obtained by the candidate along with their division. (First, Second, or Third Division). Students are classified based on their scores as follows:

First Division: 300 marks or above

Second Division: Between 225 and 300 marks

Third Division: Between 150 and 225 marks

To pass the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject. For subjects with practical exams, the combined score of theory and practical must meet the minimum qualifying marks. If a student scores below the required marks, they are given the option to appear for a supplementary (compartment) exam.

