BSEB 12th Inter Result 2025 date and time announced: When and where to check Bihar Board scorecard? Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 is set to be released on March 25. The result data and BSEB inter toppers name will be announced via a press conference.

BSEB12th result 2025 date and time are officially declared. As per a notice issued by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the Bihar board inter result 2025 will be declared on March 2025 at 1:15 pm. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their BSEB inter result 2025 and scorecard by using their roll number and roll code. Students can check their BSEB12th result 2025 roll number via their admit card.

BSEB 12th result 2025 date and time

BSEB took to X and shared the official notice of result date and time.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Where to check

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to check and download BSEB inter scorecard from www.interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

The Bihar Board Inter exam 2025 was held from February 1 to 15, 2025. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board 12th examination. Along with the Bihar Board Inter scorecard 2025, the total pass percentage will also be declared. Last year, 87.21% of students passed the class 12th exam.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: How to download

BSEB 12th student should go to the Bihar board result website (as mentioned above) On the homepage, click on Bihar Board 12th Result or BSEB Inter Result Link Fill in the details with your Roll Code, Roll Number, and potentially your Name BSEB 12th Result 2024 will open up on screen Go through the same and download it Take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board 12th exam 2025 was held from February 1 to 15 at various exam centers. The exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students received a fifteen-minute cool-off period (from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in shift one and from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in shift two).