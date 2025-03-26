Bihar Board 10th Results 2025: When BSEB will announce matric result date? Bihar Board 10th Results 2025 date will be soon announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna. Students appeared in the BSEB Bihar Class 10th Matric Exams can download their Results from the official website, biharboardonline.com. Check latest updates.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will soon announce the Class 10 matric result. According to media reports, BSEB Bihar Class 10th Matric results are expected to be declared in April. However, the board has not announced the date and time for the class 10th results. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download Bihar Board 10th Results 2025 from the official website, biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th 2025 exams were conducted between February 17 and 25. A total of 15.85 lakh students had registered for the exam. the results will be announced in the presence of the State Education Minister Sunil Kumar and Board Chairman Anand Kishore. The board will also announce the domain names of the websites for the ease of students. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website.

Passing Marks

To pass the exam, the students will need 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. If a student gets less than the minimum marks in one or two subjects will be considered a compartment. Whereas if a student candidate get less than 33 marks in more than two subjects, will be considered failed.

How to download BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2025?

Visit the official website of BSEB

Navigate the link to the 'BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2025'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your roll number, roll code and date of birth.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2025 for future reference.

Last year, the board conducted the BSEB Bihar Class 10 Matric exams 2025 between February 15 and 23 and results were declared on March 31, 2024. The overall pass percentage last year was 82.91 per cent. In 2023, the overall pass rate for the BSEB Class 10 exam was 81.04%, an increase from 79.88% in 2022, 78.17% in 2021, and 80.59% in 2020.