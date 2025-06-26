Allahabad University PGAT Result 2025 declared, here's how to download Allahabad University PGAT Result 2025 has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the said exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - allduniv.ac.in or aupravesh2025.cbtexam.in. Check result download link, and other details.

New Delhi:

Allahabad University (AU) has declared the results of the Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT) 2025 today, June 25, 2025. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website of the university- allduniv.ac.in. To download the scorecard, candidates have to enter the login details such as roll number, date of birth and other details. Allahabad University PGAT 2025 exam was conducted from June 10 to 13, 2025, for admission to various programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom, B.Ed, M.Ed, MBA, etc., and other professional courses like LLB, LLM and IPS. Candidates can download the Allahabad University PGAT Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

Allahabad University PGAT Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website - allduniv.ac.in or aupravesh2025.cbtexam.in.in. Navigate the link to the “PGAT 2025 Result”. It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials. Check your result and download it for future reference.

Allahabad University PGAT 2025 Result download link

What is PGAT 2025?

Allahabad University PGAT (Postgraduate Admission Test) is an entrance exam conducted by the University of Allahabad for admission to its various postgraduate courses. It is a two-part exam, PGAT-I for conventional subjects and PGAT-II for specialised/non-conventional subjects.

IPS courses include subjects like M.Voc. Media Studies, Master in Computer Applications (MCA), M.Sc. Food Technology. Whereas, PGAT-11 Courses consist the subjects like B.Ed., M.Ed., M.F.A., M.P.Ed., M.A. Mass Communication, M.A. Film Theatre, M.Sc. Bio-Chemistry, M.Sc. Agricultural Botany, M.Sc. Agricultural Chemistry & Soil Science, M.Sc. Agricultural Entomology, M.Sc. Material Science, M.Sc. Bioinformatics, M.Sc. Environmental Science, M.Sc. Textile & Apparel Designing, M.Sc. Design & Innovation & Rural Technology, M.Sc. Applied Geology, M.Sc. Food and Nutrition, M.A. Women Studies, M.Tech. Earth System Science, Master in Development Studies (MDS), M.Sc. Biotechnology, M.Tech. Materials Science & Technology, M.A. Gandhian thought& peace studies.