Image Source : FILE UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 declared. Direct link

UPSC IFS Result 2020: The final result of the UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) 2019 examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who appeared for the UPSC IFS exam can check and download their result through the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS was held in December 2019 and the interviews held from February 10 to February 14, 2020 for Personality Test. Candidates who have been selected will be appointed as Indian Forest Officers in the Government of India.

How to check UPSC IFS Results 2020

1. Visit the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'IFS Results' link

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Your UPSC IFS Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 announced. Direct link

Also Read: RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download