UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020: India Post, UP Postal Circle releases GDS result. Here's how to check

UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020: India Post, UP Postal Circle on Thursday released the result for the post of Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) on its official website. Candidates who had applied for UPS Postal Recruitment 2019-20 can now check their UP GDS Result from Indian Post on its official website www.appost.in.

India Posts has made a selection list of Gramin Dak Sevak for UP Circle containing the details of shortlisted candidates.

The candidates can check the registration number with their percentage on the link below. All the aspirants can check the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List 2020 either from the official portal or from the link that will be given on our page.

Steps To Download UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020

Open the official website of Online Gramin Dak Sevak Engagement Board @appost.in or appost.govin. Now on the home page, you can find the “Results” section, click on it. Then search for Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Result 2020 link. Later click on it, enter the details in the required fields. Click on the submit button. Download it, take a copy of UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020.

UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 Direct Link

To Download UP Postal Circle GDS Result 2020- Click Here

A total of 3949 candidates are shortlisted for UP Gram Dak Sevak Post for various divisions across the state such as Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahar, Etah, Etawah, Jhansi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Allahabad, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, RMS A Dn, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Rae Bareilly, Jaunpur, Ballia, RMS SH Dn Saharanpur, Varanasi East, Varanasi West, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Moffusil, Fatehgarh, Sitapur, Vanda, RMS O Division Lucknow, Lucknow, Faizabad, Barabanki etc.

