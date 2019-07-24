UOK Result 2019: University of Kota declared BA Part 2 result; Here's how to check

UOK Results 2019: Kota University declared BA Part 2 result

The University of Kota has declared BA Part 2 result BA Part 2 Results 2019 for the annual examination. Students who have appeared for the BA Part 2 Examination, can now check their result on the official website. The University had conducted the BA Part 2 examinations in the month of June 2019.

Kota University has published the results online on its official website i.e. uok.ac.in. All the students who wish to check their Kota University BA Part 2 Results 2019 online are advised to keep their hall ticket handy to fill in the correct details.

UOK BA Part 2 Results 2019: How to check

Visit the official website-- uok.ac.in. Scroll Down and go to Exam and Results Section. A new page will open on the screen. Find and click on Result Panel Link. Select the Type of Exam i.e. Main / Re-evaluation. Select UG and course type. Enter all the required details. The UoK BA Part 2 result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

About University of Kota:

The University of Kota was established in 2003 by the Government of Rajasthan through The University of Kota Act, 2003. Currently, over 180 colleges with approximately 2,30,000 students of six districts of the State, namely, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and Sawai-Madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the University.