TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 to be declared today. Here's how to check on bse.telangana.gov.in

Image Source : PTI TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 to be declared today

The TS SSC Supplementary 2019 Result will be released today by the Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana. According to a recent notification, the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be released on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in at 2 pm.

Other than the official website, the candidates can also check their TS SSC Supplementary 2019 Result on schools9.com and manabadi.com.

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019

1. Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the link that states 'TS SSC supplementary June 2019 exam result'

3. Enter your registration number

4. Your TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2019

The Telangana State SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 10 to June 24, 2019. Students should note that the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will contain information like name of the candidate, father's name, gender, category, name of examination, subjects appeared for, marks secured previously, marks secured after the supplementary exam, and the qualifying status of the candidate.