TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Results to be expected on this date, check complete details

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Results to be expected on this date, check details

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019| The Telangana State Inter Supplementary Result 2019 will be declared soon. As per the media reports, the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 may be declared after July 8, 2019. The result will be available online on the official website once it will be announced.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Important information-

As per the reports, the results of TS Inter Supplementary exam 2019 for the first year students will be declared within 3 to 4 days from the declaration of the second year results. The TS Inter Supplementary Exam result 2019 is expected to be released on the official website of the board along with affiliated websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. Along with these, the TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2019 results will also be declared on the private education portal manabadi.com.

About TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019

The TS Inter Results 2019 was released in April 2019 which saw a lot of criticism and protests from parents and students and political parties across the state as close to 3 lakh students and more were declared failed due to administrative glitches. The revaluation results of the TS Inter result 2019 were declared on May 27, 2019.

After the TS Inter result 2019 were declared in April 2019, the board has made important arrangements in terms of the revaluation of the answer sheets. Approximately 19 students committed suicide in the past two months after more than three lakh students were declared failed in the TS Inter exams 2019. As per reports, the officials from the Telangana Board two agencies are involved in the preparation process of the results which is under the supervision of JNTU.

The official while addressing the media said that all efforts are being made to release the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2019 for the second year supplementary examinations after July 8, 2019. The first year results will be released within 3 to 4 days from the declaration of the second year results. The Board is also planning to complete the entire result declaration process in the coming 10 days, he added.

Two days before the supplementary examinations were conducted on June 7, 2019, media reports had surfaced that several boxes of question papers were reported missing from a police station in Telangana’s Warangal which lead to quite an embarrassment for the board. As per reports, when the board officials went to the police station to deposit the extra boxes of question papers it was found that out of the 13 boxes placed two boxes of question papers for the advanced examination were missing from the Mills Colony Police Station.

