Karnataka NEET 2019: UG mock allotment result declared, Check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET 2019 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the mock allotment result for UG NEET aspirants today, on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result is available online, the candidates are required to visit the website to check the result.

However, a direct link to the Mock Allotment Results 2019 has also been provided below.

Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2019 – Direct Link

Karnataka NEET 2019: Here's how to check UG NEET mock allotment result 2019 online-

Visit the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on-- mock allotment result link for UG NEET 2019.

Enter your CET number.

Submit and check mock allotment status

Karnataka NEET 2019: Important information for the candidates

Candidates must note that in order to access their KEA NEET Mock Allotment Results 2019, they will have to provide their CET Number on the website. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep their admit cards/hall ticket details ready in advance to avoid any last minute delays.

About Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2019

Mock Allotment Results 2019 for NEET UG Admissions 2019 is released so that candidates can cross-check and verify all the details provided by them for the allotment. Therefore, candidates are advised to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA Website and change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses/colleges as per their preference, if desired. The KEA has opened a correction window for eligible candidates from today i.e. 4th July 2019 – 2 PM onwards. The correction window will stay open until 6th July 2019. Thereafter, the Kerala NEET First Allotment List 2019 will be released on 7th July 2019.

