JMI Result 2019: MA Mass Communication result declared, Check at jmi.ac.in

JMI Result 2019: MA Mass Communication result declared

JMI Result 2019 | Jamia Milia Islamia has declared the JMI MA Mass communication 2019 result today. The result has been declared on the official website of the university jmi.ac.in. The result has been made available in the online mode on the official website. Alternatively, the direct link for the result has been provided below.

JMI MA Mass Communication Result 2019- Direct Link

JMI Result 2019: Here's how to check JMI MA Mass Communication result 2019

Visit the official website-- jmi.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads-- admission results 2019.

A new page will open and the candidates will have to select the session, programme category and course.

The details need to be entered and then click on search button.

The result will appear on the screen and the names of the candidates who have been selected for the interview process will be displayed.

JMI Result 2019: Important information

The candidates have appeared for the exam that was conducted on June 9 and they have been waiting for the result since then. Now, the result has been declared today i.e. July 4 and the candidates can check it online. After the declaration of the result, the candidates will have to appear for the interview. As per the schedule, the interview will be conducted from July 8 to July 13. The exam was conducted in the offline mode.

Also Read | Karnataka NEET 2019: UG mock allotment result declared, Check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in