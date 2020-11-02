Image Source : FILE TS ICET Result 2020 to be released today: Direct Link

Warangal's Kakatiya University will announced TS ICET results 2020 today. Candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check the TS ICET results 2020 on the official website of TSCHE ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET Results will be announced at 3.30 pm today. The TS ICET final answer key will also be released along with the results.

TS ICET Result 2020: Official notification

"TSICET - 2020 Test Result and Final Key will be announced on 2nd November, 2020 (Monday) at 3.30 PM," the official notification on the website read.

The TS ICET exam was held on September 30 and October 1. The qualifying percentage of marks in the TS ICET is 25 percent. Those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

The Kakatiya University conducted the TS ICET - 2020 for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

