SSLC exam results to be declared in August first week: Karnataka education minister

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are likely to be announced in the first week of August, Karnataka's Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Monday. The announcement came after the minister visited five evaluation centres in Bengaluru. He said that the evaluation of the answer sheets are set to take another 10-12 days. Currently, evaluations of the answer sheets are taking place at 220 centres in the state and Suresh Kumar said that in as many as 120 centres, the process had been completed.

The evaluation was delayed in districts like Bengaluru due to the lockdown imposed over the outbreak of COVID-19 cases from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

Around 8.45 lakh students registered to write the examinations in Karnataka. It was held from June 25 to July 3 amid restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were asked to wear masks and maintain distancing at the examination centres.

