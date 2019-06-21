SSC GD Constable result 2019 to be declared today. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI SSC GD Constable result 2019 to be declared today

The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC GD Constable result 2019 today. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC GD Constable exam should check the official website ssc.nic.in for result related updates.

SSC GD Constable result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the link that states 'result'

3. Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth and security code

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same

When was the SSC GD Constable exam held?

The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was conducted in February-March. The exam aimed to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Constable vacancies

In SSC GD Constable result 2019, a total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for male candidates, whereas 58373 for female candidates.

SSC GD Constable result 2019: Selection Procedure

Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests as well. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometre in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometre in eight-and-a-half minutes.

The result of the computer-based examination will be calculated out of 100 marks. Candidates will have to secure a minimum to qualify for the next round. On the basis of SSC GD Constable result 2019, around 10 times the number of vacancies candidates will be selected for PET/PST.

SSC GD Constable computer-based examination was conducted in English and Hindi. There are 100 objective multiple choice questions carrying 100 marks.