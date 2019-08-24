SBI PO Main Exam result 2019 declared. Get direct link to check result at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Main Exam result 2019

SBI PO Main Exam result 2019 declared. Get direct link to check the result at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) declared the result of Main examination for the post of Probationary Officer, on Saturday, at the official website -- sbi.co.in . Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Main Exam 2019 can visit the website to check their results, or they can click on the direct link to the result page provided below.

Direct link to SBI PO Main Exam result 2019

The SBI PO Mains 2019 was conducted on July 20 for a total of 2000 vacancies in SBI Branches. The candidates those who cleared the SBI PO Prelims 2019 examination had appeared for the SBI PO Mains 2019. The selected candidates will now have to appear for the third and final level of recruitment – group exercises and interview.

The candidates who passed the SBI PO Mains 2019 examination will be informed about the time and venue of their interview round via an SMS or email at the registered contact details.They will be provided SBI PO admit card for SBI PO interview round, which will be declared in the fourth week of August as the interview is scheduled to be conducted in September.

How to check the SBI PO Main Exam result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the website -- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on the link, ‘recruitment of probation officers’ in the ‘important announcement section’

Step 4: Click on link ‘SBI PO Mains result (new)’

Step 5: Check your roll number in the PDF page