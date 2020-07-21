RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2020 declared. Direct Link to download

Image Source : PTI RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result declared. Direct Link to download

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 today. Students who appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 examination can check their RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2020 through the official websites-- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board have been advised against the release of RBSE 12th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020​: How to Check

1. Visit the official website-- rajresults.nic.in

2. Click on ‘RBSE 12th Arts Results’ link

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your RBSE 12th Arts Result will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020.

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020​: How to check​ via SMS

Students can check their Rajasthan Board Result via text messages. For this, the students may type RESULT RAJ12A ROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020​: Direct link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Rajasthan Board Result

The Rajasthan board had earlier declared the RBSE Class 12 results for both the Commerce and the Science streams. This year, a total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream, recording 94.49 passing percentage. The percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90 per cent, however, it could not break 2019’s record high score of 92.88 per cent.

