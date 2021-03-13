RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2021 declared. Direct link to check

Image Source : PTI RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2021 declared.

RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I result 2021 on its official website today, i.e., March 13. Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 can check their results online at rbi.org.in.

All shortlisted candidates need to submit the following documents latest by March 22, to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in:

Bio-data

Proof of Date of Birth

Certificate of Educational Qualification

A copy of caste/economic/medical certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates

RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I Result 2021: Direct link

Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Phase-II for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR) -2021

Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Phase-II-Paper II and III for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ - DEPR -2021

The Phase-II examination for GR B DR (General) is scheduled to be conducted on April 1. For DEPR and DSIM -2021, the examination will be conducted on March 31.

