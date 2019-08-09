Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 declared. Check here

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 has been declared today. The Rajasthan Allotment Result 2019 has been on a delay since many days and has finally been released on the official website bstc2019.org today.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result

1. Visit the official website bstc2019.org

2. Click on BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Allotment List

3. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

4. Click submit

5. Your BSTC Allotment Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

How many candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result?

This year, nearly 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019.

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment: Counselling process

Candidates who qualify the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for Rajasthan BSTC Allotment.