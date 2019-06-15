Periyar University Results 2019: April UG/PG Results to be declared shortly. Direct link to check exam result

Image Source : PTI Periyar University Results 2019: April UG/PG Results to be declared today

The UG/PG Result 2019 for the April examinations will be declared by the Periyar University today. Candidates who had appeared for the UG/PG examination should check details on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

In a statement issued by the University, the Periyar University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. P. Kolandaivell said that more than 1.5 lakh students study at the 105 colleges affiliated with Periyar University.

Periyar University Results 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that says 'UG/PG April results'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your UG/PG Results will be dispplayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Periyar University Results 2019: Marksheets

Students should note that the mark sheet would be made available from the university at a later date.

Periyar University Results 2019: Re-evaluation

Students will be allowed to apply for re-verification, re-evaluation and issue of duplicate answer sheet within 10 days of the announcement of result, i.e. till June 25, 2019.