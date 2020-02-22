NVS TGT Result 2020 announced, interview scheduled for March; direct link here

NVS TGT Result, interview date announced; Direct link here

NVS TGT Result announced: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the results for the posts of TGT(Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies) on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the NVS TGT recruitment examination can visit the official website of NVS — navodaya.gov.in — to check and download the NVS TGT result 2020.

The online examination for the TGT post was conducted on September 18, 2019.

The candidates who have qualified the NVS TGT examination will have to appear for an interview which will be held from March 16, 2020.

The notification in this regard reads "Online objections were invited w.e.f. 24.09.2019 to 28.09.219 for all the said subjects/posts vide notice dated 24.09.2019. On the basis of performance in CBT, candidates have been shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs(Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies) in the ratio of 1:3 of the reassessed vacancies as notified vide notice dated 22.01.2020. List of candidates shortlisted for interview is appended for information to all concerned. Schedule of the interview will be uploaded on the website of the Samiti in due course. However, the interviews are tentatively scheduled to start from 16.03.2020."