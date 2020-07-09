Netarhat's Manish Kumar tops JAC Class 10 Board exams, scores 490/500

Image Source : INDIA TV Netarhat's Manish Kumar tops JAC Class 10 Board exams, scores 499/500

A farmer's son Manish Kumar Katiyar of Natarhat has topped the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 10 results. The class 10 results of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was declared on Wednesday afternoon. A resident of Sahebganj Manish scored 490 marks with 98%. Son of a farmer, Manish want to become an IAS officer. Talking about his success, Manish Katiyar told a local daily: “My father Devashish Bharti alias Kedar Mahato is a farmer and during free hours I help my father in farming. I studied seriously during the exam time and maintained a balance between studies and other activities”.

Image Source : INDIA TV Netarhat Vidyalaya, Jharkhand

“I stood either first or second in class 7 and 8 but my result slipped in class 9 after which I studied with more sincerity in class 10. Three months before the board exam I focused all my attention on studies. Mathematics and Science were strong so I was more focused on social science and Sanskrit and sat to studies on a timely basis. After the exam I thought of getting in top 10 in the state but didn’t know I would become a state topper,” he added. The Topper wants to complete his class 12 from the same school.

Kundan Kumar, Ayush Kumar Hind and Siddharth Kumar also from RES High School, Netarhat bagged joint second spot in the state with 488 marks scoring 97.60 %. Two students Aditya Harsh and Jatin Raj were joint third in the state with 487 marks with 97.40 %.

According to reports, a total of 2.88 lakh (2,88,928) students cleared the secondary exam successfully out of 3.85 lakh (3,85,144) students appeared, which means that a total of 75.015 of students cleared the class 10th exams. This year, the pass percentage of boys is 75.88% while girls’ pass per cent is 74.25%.

Meanwhile, a total of 52 per cent students (1,48,051) are first division holders, while 42 per cent (1,24,036) scored second division marks and only 6 per cent of students scored third division marks. The pass percentage of JAC 10th Result has improved this year. Last year, the pass percentage was 70.81 which has increased to 75.01 this year.

The pass per cent of Koderma is 83.64% which is the highest among all districts of Jharkhand, followed by Ranchi at 80.52%. Pakur district of Jharkhand has the lowest pass per cent of 63.98% preceded by Latehar at 64.67%

