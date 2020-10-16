Image Source : INDIA TV NEET Result 2020 declared: NTA's website down

NEET Result 2020: The result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today (October 16). The website to check NEET 2020 Result is down. Students are advised not to panic and keep trying after some time.

Candidates who had appeared for NEET examination 2020 can check their results at ntaneet.nic.in.

Over 13 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET 2020 exam this year. The NEET Result 2020 is in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks scored by the candidates.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check

Step:1 Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step:2 Click on the link 'NEET 2020 Result'

Step:3 Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step:4 Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step:5 Download it and take a print out for future reference

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage