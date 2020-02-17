Image Source : FILE NEET PG Result 2020 for 50% quota seats DECLARED. Direct link to check

NEET PG Result 2020: The National Board of Education (NBE) has released the NEET PG Result 2020 for all India 50 percent quota seats today. The NEET PG 2020 exam was conducted on January 5, 2020. The score was released for all appeared candidates on February 6, 2020. The counselling process will begin in March 2020.

Candidates who had appeared for the NEET PG examination under quota can check their result and rank on the NBE official website-- natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG general category cut off score this year was 366. In the counselling session, the candidates will be called according to the merit list to fill in the college they wish to enter.

How to check NEET PG Result 2020?

1. Visit the official site of NBE-- natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on 'NEET PG Result 2020 for all India 50% quota seats' link available

3. A new PDF page will appear on the screen where candidates can check their result

4. Download the result file for further need

5. Candidates can keep a hard copy of their NEET PG Result 2020 for further need

NEET PG 2020 examination is held for admission to MD/MS courses in various medical colleges across India. The exam was conducted to fill a total number of 19953 MD seats, 10821 MS seats, 1979 Diploma seats and 1338 DNB seats in all medical colleges of India.

