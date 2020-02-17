Image Source : FILE SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2020 to be released on this date. Check details

SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 admit card 2020 on its zonal websites. As the SSC recruitment exam will begin from March 2, the commission may release the hall ticket a week before, any day next week.

According to some reports, the admit card for SSC CGL Tier-I Computer Based Test will release at least 15 days ahead of the examination. SSC will release the admit cards for all stages of examination on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission.

Candidates who will clear the preliminary examination of SSC CGL Tier I will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II and Tier-III CGL exam from June 22, 2020, to June 25, 2020, by online mode.

The SSC CGL tier 1 hall ticket will be available to download on the website- ssc.nic.in. The CGL tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11, 2020.

Candidates should keep in mind that there is negative marking in SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 1 Exam. The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

SSC CGL tier 1 Exam pattern 2020

- Tier –I objective exam will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.

- Tier –II objective exam will consist of 4 papers, each paper will be of 60 minutes duration in online mode.

- Tier – III descriptive exam will be of 60 minutes duration in pen and paper mode.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam comprises four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The duration of the Tier-I examination will be of 60 minutes.

Also Read: AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link

Also Read: UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2020 from tomorrow. Check new rules, other details