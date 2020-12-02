Image Source : FILE MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check and download

MHT CET Law Result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the results of MAH CET LLB 3 year 2020 examination on the official website today (December 2). Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET LLB 3 years 2020 exam are advised to visit the official website mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org --- to check and download their results

MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2020: How to check and download

Open the official website of the exam - mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link 'Click Here for Result of MAH-LL.B.3 Years CET 2020:

The MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download and take a print out of the same for further reference

MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2020: Direct link

Click here to check and download MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2020

.The MHT CET cell conducted the MHT CET law 2020 examination on November 2 and 3, 2020. The examination is held for admission to the three year LLB programme at various institutes spread across the state.

