BSEM HSLC Result 2020: Manipur Class 10th Results to be declared shortly. Direct link to check

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) will announce the results of Manipur HSLC or class 10th examination today (June 15) at 2 pm. Students who had appeared for BSEM class 10 board examination will be able to check their Manipur HSLC Result 2020 from the official websites-- bosem.in or manresults.nic.in. A link will be activated at 2 pm, as per the officials.

However, Students can directly check their Manipur HSLC (Class 10) exam results from indiatvnews.com, once it is declared.

In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Manipur have been advised against displaying the Manipur 10th Result 2020 on notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

“There will be no display of results sheet on the notice Board of the BSEM. The detailed results will be available at Board’s official website (i) www.bosem.in and (ii) www.manresults.nic.in by 2pm of 15th June 2020,” said Dr Chithung Mary Thomas, Secretary of BSEM in a press release issued on Friday.

“In view of the present situation following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no press conference on the day of the declaration of result,” the statement reads.

Manipur HSLC Result 2020: How to check BSEM 10th Results

Step 1: Visit the official website-- bosem.in or manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘BSEM 10th Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials

Step 4: Your Manipur BSEM 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference

Manipur HSLC Result 2020: List of websites to check BSEM 10th Scorecard

Here is the list of the websites where you can check BSEM Manipur HSLC results 2020:

bosem.in

manresults.nic.in

Manipur Board conducted the HSLC examination from February 17 to March 5. Over 35,000 students appear for the exams every year.

This year, a total of 38,664 candidates, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur HSLC examination in 140 examination centres across the State.

