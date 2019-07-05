Maharashtra SSC Diploma Provisional Merit List declared, check at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC Diploma Provisional Merit List declared

Maharashtra SSC 2019 | The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has announced the SSC Diploma Provisional Merit List online. The candidates who have applied for the programme can visit the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in to check the result. Candidates can check the Maharashtra SSC Diploma Provisional Merit list 2019 through the direct link given below.

Direct Link to check Maharashtra SSC diploma Provisional Merit List 2019

Maharashtra SSC 2019: Here's how to check diploma provisional merit list-

Visit the official website-- dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Click on the link-- SSC Diploma Admission 2019

Click on the link-- SSC Diploma Provisional Merit List

Enter the Application ID and Date of Birth

Download the SSC Diploma Provisional Merit List

Maharashtra SSC Diploma Provisional Merit List 2019: Important information for candidates-

With the release of the Maharashtra SSC Diploma provisional merit list candidates who have any grievances can submit the same between July 5 and 6, 2019. Candidates will be able to submit the grievances until 5 PM on July 6, 2019. As per the schedule, the final merit list will be declared on July 8, 2019. The schedule to be followed after the release of the final merit list will be released after the declaration of the final merit list.

The Maharashtra SSC Diploma Merit List will include the details of the candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the different diploma programmes offered by the colleges in the state. it must be noted that only those candidates who completed the registration process which began on May 30, 2019, will be featured in the Maharashtra SSC Diploma Provisional Merit List 2019.

After completing the registration process candidates were required to complete the document verification process and the confirmation of the application form for admission.

