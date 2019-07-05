PU CET 2019: Seat allotment result to be declared today, check at cetug.puchd.ac.in

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE PU CET 2019: Seat allotment result to be declared today

PU CET Seat Allotment Result 2019 | Panjab University will declare the PUCET first round seat allotment result 2019 today, as per the official schedule. PUCET 2019 seat allotment list is expected to be released in the late evening hours at around 5 PM. The candidates who have been named in the Merit List announced earlier can check their allotment result online on the official website cetug.puchd.ac.in.

PU CET 2019: Here's how to check PUCET 2019 seat allotment result online-

Visit official website-- cetug.puchd.ac.in

Find the direct link to Allotment Results 2019

Open the Allotment List in PDF Format

Find your name on the allotment list

Note down the institute that you have been assigned

Download Provisional Allotment Letter for Admission

PU CET 2019: Important information for candidates-

After the allotment list is published by the Panjab University, candidates will have to report to the assigned institute to freeze their seat by completing the necessary formalities. Candidates will get details about the admission procedure on the website.

About PU CET 2019-

Panjab University commenced the admission process for UG programmes with the start of PU CET 2019 online application process on 22nd May 2019. The tentative merit list for PUCET 2019 was released on 25th June 2019, while the provisional merit list and 1st round allotment results are expected today.

