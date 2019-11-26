Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check here

Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019 declared

Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has announced the result for Mining Sirdar posts. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has also released the Final Marks for the candidates appeared in the written exam held on 24 November 2019. The Selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written exam.

Candidates who have appeared in Mining Sirdar exam 2019 can now check their result from the official website of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

How to download Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019

1. Visit the official website-- mahanadicoal.in

2. On the homepage, visit the latest news section available

3. Click on "The provisional result of Written Test for the post of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C held on 24/11/2019" (Advertisement Ref.No.282 dated.01/12/2018) link

4. After clicking, you will get a new window where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

5. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 releasing soon. Check expected cut offs, direct link here

Also Read:RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019: Bumper vacancies for 10th pass in railway without examination; check details