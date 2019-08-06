Madras University to declare re-evaluation results 2019 soon. Check details here

Image Source : PTI Madras University to declare Re-evaluation Results 2019 soon

Madras University Re-evaluation Results 2019: Madras University is slated to announce the re-evaluation results 2019 soon. Candidates who had appeared for the UNOM exams at Madras University should note that the results will be announced for UG PG exams, which were conducted in the month of April this year. The Madras University will release the re-evaluation results 2019 on its official website unom.ac.in.

How to check Madras University Re-evaluation Results 2019

1. Visit the official website unom.ac.in

2. Click on Madras University Revaluation Results 2019 link

3. A new page will open on your desktop

4. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number, registration number and other required details

5. Click on submit

6. Your Madras University result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

When was UNOM result 2019 declared

Madras University had released the UNOM Results 2019 for UG PG exams on June 27, 2019.