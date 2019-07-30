LIC ADO Prelims Result 2019 declared at licindia.in. Here's how to check your score

Image Source : OFFICIAL WESBITE LIC ADO Prelims Result 2019 declared

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2019 declared at licindia.in

How to download LIC ADO Prelims Result 2019?

The results of the preliminary examination of LIC ADO 2019 has been declared at the official website -- licindia.in . Aspirants who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the results of LIC ADO Prelims exam. The LIC ADO examination was conducted under the LIC ADO 2019 recruitment process for 8581 posts of Apprentice Development Officers (ADO).

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC -- licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'LIC ADO Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like Registration Number / Roll Number and password.

Step 4: The LIC ADO Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the LIC ADO result for future use.

What after LIC ADO Prelims Result 2019?

Those who have qualified the LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the LIC ADO Main Exam 2019. After qualifying the main examination, the candidates will be called for the interview round.