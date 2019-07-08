KVS teachers recruitment 2019: Results declared at kvsangathan.nic.in. Direct link to check score

Monday, July 08, 2019
     
KVS recruitment 2019 | The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced the result for the recruitment exams conducted for 7,622 teacher positions in the central schools. The aspirants appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2019 13:31 IST
KVS teachers recruitment 2019

KVS had invited candidates for 7,622 various posts of Officers, Teachers and other Staff. 

KVS recruitment 2019 | Steps to check your score

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS -- kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the  link ‘download result’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

This KVS recruitment 2019 results has been announced for 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.

