Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct Link to check KSEEB 10th Result

Image Source : FILE Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 DECLARED

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Result 2020. Students who had appeared for the KSEEB Class 10 Exam can check their result through the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Karnataka Board will not be releasing the KSEEB 10th Result 2020 on the noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus.

According to KSEB officials, as many as 8,43,203 students appeared in the SSLC exams at 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit one of the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'SSLC Results 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required and click on submit

4. Your SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take a print of the same for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to check via SMS

The official websites may become slow or fail to load as a result of heavy online traffic due to students rushing to check their scores. In such a situation, students can check their results through their mobile phones by sending an SMS. Students should type –

KSEEB10 ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

KAR10 ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263 to receive their scores on their mobile phones via SMS.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Direct Link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their KSEEB Class 10 Result

