Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2019 Declared. Get direct link to check result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released PGCET Mock Allotment 2019 List online on the official website of the KEA -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in . Candidates who have registered for allotment of seats can visit the website to check their Mock Allotments result by logging onto cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They can also check the result by clicking on the direct link given below.

The counselling for PGCET 2019 for mock allotment through online mode was scheduled from August 31 to September 5, 11 am. Candidates were asked to complete the registration and select choices through online mode during the given time period. With Karnataka PGCET 2019 Mock Allotment, candidates have been assigned seats on the basis of their merit position and the preferences filed by them.

Direct Link to check Karanataka PGCET Mock Allotment 2019

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘PGCET 2019- Mock Allotment Results’

Step 3: Enter your Exam Registration Number

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Check the Allotment Result / Status displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF or take printout for future reference

Candidates must know that allotted seats during Mock Allotment process in PGCET Mock Allotment 2019 are not final. The candidates also have the option of changing their preferences during this time period in case the candidate id not satisfied with the PGCET Mock Allotment 2019. Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2019 will be announced on September 7.