JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Winter/Jammu Zone to be declared soon. Check details

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Winter/Jammu Zone expected soon

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: The JKBOSE is set to declare the Class 10 result for secondary students from Jammu / Winter zone soon. As per the latest update, the Jammu and Kashmir board will release the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 through online mode. Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2019 are advised to keep a watch on the official website for updates on results and more notifications regarding the same.

As the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 are expected to be released soon, candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE examination and are waiting for their result should read on to know the steps to download their result. A direct link to download the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 will be activated once the results are out.

When was JKBOSE result 2019 announced?

Last year, the JKBOSE 10th Result for Winter Zone was announced on 3rd January 2019; in line with this, students are expecting the results for this year to be announced soon.

How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2019

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the direct link for JKBOSE 10th Winter Zone Result

3. A new page will open which will ask for your login details

4. Provide all necessarry details and submit

5. Your JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Result 2019

Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 10th exam 2019 are advised to keep a watch on this page as the direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 will be activated as soon as the result is declared on the official website.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Date and time

JKBOSE has yet not issued an offical date or time for the release of JKBOSE 10th Result 2019. However, as per a recent notification on the official website, the results are expected to be declared soon. The bi-annual JKBOSE 10th Exam 2019 was held from 29th October 2019 to 16th November 2019.