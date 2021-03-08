Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2021 Toppers: 6 students secure 100 percentile

JEE Main 2021 Toppers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2021 Result on the official website today. As many as six students have secured 100 percentile score in the JEE Main 2021 February examination. All six candidates are boys.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their JEE Main 2021 score online at-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The six boys who have secured the perfect 100 percentile are- Saket Jha, Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das, Guramrit Singh, Siddhant Mukherjee, and Ananth Krishna Sidambi. Two candidates are from Delhi, one each from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Anumula Venkata Jaya Chaitanya from Andhra Pradesh has topped the examination from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

The February session of the JEE Main 2021 exam was held from 23rd to 26th February 2021 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

