JEE Main Result 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank gives BIG update

JEE Main Result 2021: The exam results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

"The results of the JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned," the Education Minister said in his tweet.

Once declared, the JEE Main Result 2021 will be made available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had appeared for the exam and are waiting for their results to be declared, the NTA said. The February session of the JEE Main 2021 exam was held from 23rd to 26th February 2021 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

JEE Main Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'

3. Enter your application number and other required details

4. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

