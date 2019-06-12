Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand Board declares JAC Class 11, 12 vocational result at jacresults.com

JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand Board declares JAC Class 11, 12 vocational result at jacresults.com

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2019 19:15 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the class 11 results along with class 12 vocational exam results. 

The best performing district is Simdega with an overall of 90% pass percentage. Palamu district followed with a pass percentage of 88%.

All the students who wish to view their results can follow these steps- 

  • Go to the official website- jacresults.com
  • You will immediately see the result links at the top, click on it.
  • A new page will open in front of you
  • Fill in all the required details and click on submit
  • Results will be shown in front of you. you may download them too.

 

 

 

