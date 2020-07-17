Image Source : INDIA TV NEWS JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Simple methods to check scores, download provisional marksheet

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: The Jharkhand Academic Council or (JAC) has released the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts examination 2020 today on its official websites. The 2,34,363 students who had appeared in the intermediate exam can check their results via websites- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 12th reults was earlier scheduled to be released at 1 pm, however, it was postponed and was later announced at 5 pm. "As directed by Minister SeLD JAC will announce the results of intermediate examinations 2020, today at 5 PM instead of 1 PM. Programme has been rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances," the council official informed.

The exam was conducted from February 11 to 28. A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,263) students appeared in the Arts stream, Commerce- 28,515, Science- 76,585. The results are usually released in May, however, this year it saw a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases.

Steps to check JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the website of Jharkhand Board Result websites - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions about JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your Jharkhand JAC Class 12 exam 2020 roll number, date of birth and other credentials.

Step 4: Your Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with your score in individual subjects and your total marks.

Steps to check JAC Class 12th result via SMS

Students can also get their score delivered on their phones via SMS. According to Examresults.net, to get the JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:

RESULT JAC12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO

Steps to check JAC results via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links.

How to Get Provisional Marksheet:

Soon after checking Jharkhand Class 12 Results, students need to download and then take a print out of the marksheet available online. This will be considered as a provisional marksheet until school provides the original copy.

Here are steps to follow to download marksheet -

Step 1: Visit the official website JAC

Step 2: Now, right click on the active link for result

Step 3: Enter Roll code and roll number

Step 4: Click on view result

Step 5: Jharkhand 12th Board Result 2020 will appear on the screen

