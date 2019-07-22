Monday, July 22, 2019
     
  IGNOU Result 2019: June TEE result declared online at ignou.ac.in; Direct link to check your score

IGNOU Result 2019: The Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result of June TEE/ June Term End Examination Results 2019 online at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their result at the official website. The open university has announced the result for June Term End Exams, which were conducted from June 1 to June 29. 

New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2019 15:18 IST
IGNOU Result 2019: June TEE result declared online at ignou.ac.in; Direct link to check your score

IGNOU Result 2019: The Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result of June TEE/ June Term End Examination Results 2019 online at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their result at the official website. The open university has announced the result for June Term End Exams, which were conducted from June 1 to June 29. However, the IGNOU June Result 2019 was announced on July 19, 20 days after the completion of the board examinations. You can check the result through the direct link given here

IGNOU Result 2019 | Simple steps to check your June TEE/ June Term End Examination Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website -- ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link given on the home page.
Step 3: Click on JUNE 2019 Exam Result
Step 4:  Input your 9 digit IGNOU enrolment number
Step 5: Download PDF and take print of a hardcopy for future reference

