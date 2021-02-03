ICAI CA Foundation Result delayed; now likely to be declared by THIS date

Image Source : PTI ICAI CA Foundation Result delayed

The ICAI CA Foundation Result is likely to be announced on February 7 or February 8. According to the CCM of the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI), the ICAI CA Foundation Result Nov 2020 will take some more time and will now be declared by 7th or 8th February. Students awaiting their ICAI CA Foundation Result Nov 2020 should note that the ICAI CA Foundation Result will be released on the official website.

The announcement was made by Dhiraj Khandelwal (CCM of ICAI) on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote, “CA inter and foundation result will take some more time, wait for ICAI notification for the date of result, next expected date May be 7/8th February.”

https://twitter.com/kdhiraj123/status/1356558802707861505

Earlier, the ICAI CA Foundation Result was expected to be released by today (February 3), however, the same was delayed and will now be declared by this weekend.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result

1. Visit the official website icai.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'students login'

3. Enter your ICAI CA registration number or PIN number

4. Your ICAI CA Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

