HBSE 10th Result 2020: Hisar's Rishita scores 500 out of 500, tops Haryana Board Class 10 exams

HBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Haryana's Rishita, Class 10 student, scored 100 per cent marks in her high school exams. Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared 10th Class 2020 result on July 10 (Friday) evening.

Passing out with flying colours, Rishita, who studies in Hisar's Narnaund school, topped Haryana Board Class 10 exams after she scored 100 per cent marks -- 500 out of 500 -- in the 2020 board exams.

While Rishita topped Class 10 board exams, the second position was shared by four girls -- Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant and Ankita who also belong to Hisar. All of them scored 99.8 per cent marks.

The Haryana School Education Board declared results of Class 10 examination on Friday evening where girls outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage and also in the toppers list. The exams were held in March.

The passing percentage of girls in HBSE 10th result stood at 69.86 and that of boys recorded at 60.27, an official statement said. The overall pass percentage in HBSE Class 10 result stood at 64.59.

The board notified that examination of only four subjects of secondary examination could be conducted before lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “According to the marking policy adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani also considered marks based on the average marks of the examination conducted in the subjects and the result has been tabulated accordingly,” the notification said.

As many as 3,37,691 candidates appeared in the secondary (regular) examination, out of which 2,18,120 passed and 32,501 candidates got compartment and 87,070 candidates failed.

