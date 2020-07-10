ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Result 2020 Declared | CISCE not to release merit list this year

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Result 2020 To Be Declared

ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Declared: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has released the Board results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) on its official website today. All students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check their ICSE, ISC board exam result online at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. For schools, ICSE or ISC 2020 examination results will be available through CAREERS portal of the council.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will not release merit list this year.

ISC 12th Result 2020: 96.84% Students Passed

ICSE 10th Result 2020: 99.33% Students Passed

Overall passing percentage of ISC 12th exam is 96.84. A total of 88,409 students had appeared for the ISC exam 2020. Of these, 85,611 students successfully cleared the papers.

Overall passing percentage of ICSE 10th exam is 99.33. A total of 2,07,902 students had appeared for the ICSE exam 2020. Of these, 2,06,525 students have cleared the ICSE 10th exam 2020.

Steps to be followed for receiving ICSE, ISC results Online:

Step 1: Log on to official website at https://www.cisce.org/ and results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results 2020'

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

Step 4: For accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results, enter Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 5: For accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results, enter Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 6: Result will now appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

Steps to be followed for receiving ICSE, ISC results through SMS:

For ICSE results, the candidate needs to type ‘ICSE 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)’ on 09248082883.

For ISC results, the candidate needs to type ‘ISC 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)’ on 09248082883.

The result will be displayed in the following format: SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98. SCI-90. CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA

ICSE Result 2020 Class 10 - Key Points

Result time - 3 pm

Official website - cisce.org

ICSE result 2020 Class 10th website - results.cisce.org

Credentials to check - UID and index number

Another name - ICSE board exam result 2020

SMS facility - Available

ICSE 10th result 2020 School-wise - Available through school login

Helpdesk number - 1800-267-1760

ICSE Result 2020 Class 10th Marksheet

The online cisce.org result 10 class will be provisional for immediate information. Students will be able to download the digitally signed copies of the marks statement and pass certificate through their DigiLocker account.

ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Re-evaluation

Students of both Class 10 and Class 12 can apply for re-evaluation of their exam papers. A fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable by the board through an online window which will remain open from July 10 to 16, 2020.

