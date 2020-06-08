HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 to be declared today

HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is set to declare the HBSE 10th Result 2020 today (Monday). Students who had appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10 exam should note that the HBSE 10th Class Result 2020 will only be displayed on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Haryana have been advised against displaying the HBSE 10th Class Result 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

HBSE 10th Result 2020: Date and Time

According to an official notification by the Haryana Board, the HBSE 10th Class Result 2020 is expected to be released by 12 PM today. The Haryana Board Class 10 exams were earlier scheduled to be held on a previous date. However, the same was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the date for result declaration was also pushed forward.

HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: 4 subjects in focus

Due to the lockdown orders amid coronavirus pandemic, the HBSE was able to hold conduct just 4 exams. Students awaiting their Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2020 should note that today, the result of only 4 subjects will be declared.

HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'HBSE 10th Class Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your HBSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download HBSE 10th Class Result 2020

Students can click on the below mentioned link to check and download their HBSE 10th Class Result 2020

Direct Link To Download HBSE 10th Class Result 2020

