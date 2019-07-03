Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 to be declared today Live Updates | Direct link to check your score at bseh.org.in 

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 to be declared today Live Updates | Direct link to check your score at bseh.org.inHaryana BSEH D.El.Ed 2019 | The Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) in an official notice declared that the Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019 will be released today at the official website -- bseh.org.in. The board will announce the results for the first year and second year D.El.Ed special exams. Candidates can visit the website to check their Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019.
01:07 | Simple steps to check your Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 :
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at first i.e. bseh.org.in.
- Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab.
- Step 3: Enter Registration Number and Roll Number.
- Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.
- Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.
01:03 | Official notice by Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) about Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019