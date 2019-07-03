Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 to be declared today Live Updates | Direct link to check your score at bseh.org.in

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed 2019 : The Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) in an official notice declared that the Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019 will be released today at the official website -- bseh.org.in.

July 03, 2019
Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed result 2019

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 to be declared today Live Updates | Direct link to check your score at bseh.org.in 

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed 2019 | The Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) in an official notice declared that the Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019 will be released today at the official website -- bseh.org.in. The board will announce the results for the first year and second year D.El.Ed special exams. Candidates can visit the website to check their Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019. 

01:07 | Simple steps to check your Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 :

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at first i.e. bseh.org.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab.
  • Step 3: Enter Registration Number and Roll Number.
  • Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button. 
  • Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

01:03 | Official notice by Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) about Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019

India Tv - Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019 official notice

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019 official notice

