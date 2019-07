Image Source : PTI Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed result 2019

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 to be declared today Live Updates | Direct link to check your score at bseh.org.in

The Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) in an official notice declared that the Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019 will be released today at the official website -- bseh.org.in . The board will announce the results for the first year and second year D.El.Ed special exams. Candidates can visit the website to check their Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019.

01:07 | Simple steps to check your Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2019 :

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at first i.e. bseh.org.in.

Click on the 'Result' tab.

Enter Registration Number and Roll Number.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Result will appear on the screen.

01:03 | Official notice by Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) about Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019