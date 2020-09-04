Image Source : PTI GUJCET Result 2020: GSEB Gujarat CET Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check time, other details

GUJCET Result 2020: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 Result tomorrow (September 5). Candidates should note that the GSEB Gujarat CET Result 2020 will be released on the official website. Once declared, candidates can check their GUJCET 2020 result at gseb.org by using their roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

GUJCET Result 2020: Time

As per media reports, the GUJCET 2020 Results will be declared on September 5. Candidates should note that the Gujarat CET Result 2020 will be declared at 8 am tomorrow, on the official website gseb.org.

GUJCET Result 2020: How to check and download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the "GUJCET Result 2020" link

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your "GUJCET 2020 Result" will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of it for future reference

GUJCET Result 2020: Direct Link

Candidates should note that the direct links to check and download Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2020 Result will be available once the GUJCET 2020 Result is released.

