GUJCET Result 2020: GSEB Gujarat CET Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check time, other details

GUJCET Result 2020: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 Result tomorrow (September 5). Candidates should note that the GSEB Gujarat CET Result 2020 will be released on the official website. Once declared, candidates can check their GUJCET 2020 result at gseb.org by using their roll number as mentioned on the admit card.
GUJCET Result 2020: Time
As per media reports, the GUJCET 2020 Results will be declared on September 5. Candidates should note that the Gujarat CET Result 2020 will be declared at 8 am tomorrow, on the official website gseb.org.
GUJCET Result 2020: How to check and download
Step 1: Visit the official website -- gseb.org.
Step 2: Click on the "GUJCET Result 2020" link
Step 3: Enter all the required credentials
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your "GUJCET 2020 Result" will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out of it for future reference
GUJCET Result 2020: Direct Link
Candidates should note that the direct links to check and download Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2020 Result will be available once the GUJCET 2020 Result is released.