Goa HSSC Result 2020: 89% students clear GBSHSE Class 12 exam 2020

Goa HSSC Results 2020: The Goa HSSC Result for Class 12 students has been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Friday online through the official website -- gbshse.gov.in. Over 89 per cent of the total number of students, who had appeared for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination in Goa earlier this year, have cleared it, an official said.

The results of the HSSC (Class XII) were declared on Friday.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) chairman, Ramakrishna Samant, said that 89.27 per cent students have passed the HSSC examination.

According to him, the pass percentage of boys and girls is 87.43 per cent and 90.94 per cent respectively.

"In all, 17,183 students had appeared for the HSSC examination, of whom 15,339 have passed," he said.

Goa HSSC Results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Goa HSSC results 2020'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your scorecard

Goa HSSC Results 2020: How to check via SMS

GOA12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242.

Goa HSSC Results 2020: Direct link to download GBSHSE Class 12th Result 2020

Students can check and download their Goa Board Result 2020 by clicking on the link provided below.

Direct link to check Goa GBSHSE HSSC Results 2020

Samant said that 85.30 per cent students from the arts stream cleared the exam, while this number is 92.82 per cent for commerce and 88.96 per cent for science streams. Nearly 89 per cent students from vocational stream passed the exam.

(With PTI Inputs)

