FMGE Result 2019 for withheld candidates declared. Direct link to check

FMGE Result 2019: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the FMGE Result 2019 of 535 candidates whose results were earlier kept as 'withheld'. Candidates who couldn’t find their name in the FMGE December 2019 Merit List, can do so now in the updated list released. Candidates can check their FMGE December 2019 Result for withheld candidates through the official exam portal-- natboard.edu.in.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) results for the exam that grants a license to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India is conducted by the NBE, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The NBE released the FMGE results for December 2019 exams on January 20, 2020.

Steps to check FMGE December 2019 Result for Withheld Cases

1. Visit NBE's official exam portal-- natboard.edu.in

2. On the home page, click on 'FMGE'

3. Click on 'FMGE DECEMBER 2019: RESULT 535 Withheld cases'

4. Your FMGE December 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save PDF for future reference

