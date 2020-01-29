NEET PG Result 2020 to be declared soon. Check full details

Image Source : PTI NEET PG Result 2020 to be declared soon

NEET PG Result 2020: The National Board of Examinations is set to declare the NEET PG 2020 result for the January session soon. Candidates who had appeared for NEET PG exams should note that the result will be released on the official website. Students will be able to download their NEET PG Result 2020 online. A direct link to download the NEET PG Result 2020 will be activated as soon as the result is declared.

Students should note that the National Board of Examinations has yet not released an official time or date for the release of NEET PG Result 2020. However, the same is expected to be released soon. Hence, students are advised to keep a watch on the official website.

How to check NEET PG Result 2020

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Result'

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your NEET PG Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download NEET PG Result 2020

Students should note that a direct link to download the NEET PG Result 2020 will be activated as soon as the result is released.